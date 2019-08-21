Alcoa High School is teaching students about making better financial choices with a hands-on approach.

It has partnered with CBBC Bank to open a student-run branch of the bank in the school store.The bank held its ribbon-cutting on Thursday.

Alcoa's personal finance teacher said the bank should help the current generation avoid financial stress and maybe help them find a path to their career.

There's a whole wealth of knowledge out there for high school students. The knowledge of what to do with that wealth is pretty important to Alcoa High School senior Ruthie Steele.

"I think this will be a really great opportunity," Steele said. "Everyone wants to be financially secure, but that's not something that necessarily comes with age."

This semester, Steele and seven other students will serve as tellers at the bank within the school store.

"It's nice to have that knowledge and be able to pass it on to other people," Steele said.

Alcoa HS principal Rebecca Stone said the store is totally manned by the students.

"Right now we have students ready to go for the grand opening, and they're really excited," she said.

For Generation Z, it's giving them hands-on personal finance skills many millennials might have missed out on.

"It's a great opportunity for us to educate young people on financial literacy. It's also a great opportunity for us to bring in new customers and perhaps new bankers over a period time, and so we're just really delighted to be a part of this process," CBBC Bank president Mike Baker said.

The 2019 Charles Schwab Modern Wealth Report found 62% of millennials live paycheck to paycheck.

Only 38% feel financially stable.

And, millennials ages 25 to 34 had an average of $36,000 in debt last year, excluding home mortgages, according to Northwestern Mutual.

Personal Finance teacher Joy Gornto isn't teaching millennials anymore, but she wants to change the outcome for her Generation Z students.

"This is hopefully going to bridge that gap and make them think twice about when they're making money, that just because they're making it doesn't mean they have to spend it," Gornto said.

She said the teller position will also help students' careers.

"I tell these kids, even though you might not have had a job before, and you might not know what to put on a resume, you've got that experience in the school store or with the bank that you can put on your resume," Gornto said. "That's something future employers are going to look at."

"First and foremost, financial literacy is important to us--for the whole community," Baker said. "But especially for young people. And learning and getting a good foundation to build off of and learn how to be responsible as they grow older... building homes and being able to purchase automobiles and save for retirement."

"We hope we get some banking relationships that will help us grow our bank that's been in this community for 46 years," he added.

CBBC will have staff members training the students and checking in periodically.