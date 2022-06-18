Alcoa Highway at Buick Drive closed after vehicle hits electric pole

The city of Alcoa said power lines fell across all four lanes of the busy highway after the crash around 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

ALCOA, Tenn. — Crews worked Saturday morning to clear downed power lines across Alcoa Highway north of McGhee Tyson Airport after a car hit and knocked down a power pole, according to the city of Alcoa.

The driver hit the electric pole near Buick Drive around 9:15 a.m. Saturday, according to a release. Alcoa Police, Alcoa Fire, Alcoa Electric and Public Works Departments were all dispatched to the scene, the city said.

The lines fell across all four lanes of the divided highway, according to the city.

The release said the driver of the vehicle wasn't injured but a passenger had a broken arm. They were transported to the hospital.