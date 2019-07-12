Alcoa Highway is closed in both directions near Singleton Station Road following a serious crash.

According to dispatchers, the crash happened between West Cumberland Drive and Singleton Station Road -- causing a utility pole to break and fall across the road, knocking power out in the area.

Alcoa Police are responding to the incident. Traffic is being diverted around the wreck, which isn't expected to be cleared until 11 p.m. at the moment.

Dispatchers said injuries were reported in the wreck.

This story is developing.