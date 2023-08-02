Emergency vehicles blocking Southbound Alcoa Hwy. south of airport near pedestrian bridge to respond to incident

ALCOA, Tenn. — Editor's Note: This story was edited after incorrectly saying the traffic was blocked at around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday.
The Alcoa Police Department said southbound traffic was blocked on Alcoa Highway at around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, near the Alcoa pedestrian bridge crossing over the road.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, a disabled vehicle was blocking the road. They said it was reported near North Hall Rd. Traffic was backed up near West Hunt Rd., according to TDOT.
APD urged drivers to take alternative routes and said it could take around 90 minutes to reopen Alcoa Hwy.
Additional information about the disabled vehicle, such as reasons for the vehicle being disabled and whether any injuries were reported, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.