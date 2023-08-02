Emergency vehicles blocking Southbound Alcoa Hwy. south of airport near pedestrian bridge to respond to incident

The Alcoa Police Department urged drivers to take an alternate route and said it could take 90 minutes to open the road back up.

ALCOA, Tenn. — Editor's Note: This story was edited after incorrectly saying the traffic was blocked at around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday.

The Alcoa Police Department said southbound traffic was blocked on Alcoa Highway at around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, near the Alcoa pedestrian bridge crossing over the road.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, a disabled vehicle was blocking the road. They said it was reported near North Hall Rd. Traffic was backed up near West Hunt Rd., according to TDOT.

