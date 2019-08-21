ALCOA, Tenn. — Alcoa High School hopes to teach students about making better financial choices with a hands-on approach.

It's partnering with CBBC Bank to open a student-run branch of the bank in the school store, and it comes at a good time.

These students are Generation Z, but the generation before them isn't the best with money.

Alcoa's personal finance teacher said the bank should help the current generation avoid financial stress and maybe help them find a path to their career.

There's a whole wealth of knowledge out there for high school students. The knowledge of what to do with that wealth is pretty important to Alcoa High School senior Ruthie Steele.

"I think this will be a really great opportunity," Steele said. "Everyone wants to be financially secure, but that's not something that necessarily comes with age."

This semester, Steele and seven other students will serve as tellers at a brand new branch of CBBC Bank—right in the school store.

"It's nice to have that knowledge and be able to pass it on to other people," Steele said.

It's hands-on personal finance skills millennials may have missed out on.

The 2019 Charles Schwab Modern Wealth Report found 62% of millennials live paycheck to paycheck.

Only 38% feel financially stable.

And, millennials ages 25 to 34 had an average of $36,000 in debt last year, excluding home mortgages, according to Northwestern Mutual.

Personal Finance teacher Joy Gornto isn't teaching millennials anymore, but she wants to change the outcome for her Generation Z students.

"This is hopefully going to bridge that gap and make them think twice about when they're making money, that just because they're making it doesn't mean they have to spend it," Gornto said.

She said the teller position will also help students' careers.

"I tell these kids, even though you might not have had a job before, and you might not know what to put on a resume, you've got that experience in the school store or with the bank that you can put on your resume," Gornto said. "That's something future employers are going to look at."

"First and foremost, financial literacy is important to us--for the whole community," CBBC President Mike Baker said. "But especially for young people. And learning and getting a good foundation to build off of and learn how to be responsible as they grow older... building homes and being able to purchase automobiles and save for retirement."

"We hope we get some banking relationships that will help us grow our bank that's been in this community for 46 years," he added.

CBBC will have staff members training the students and checking in periodically.

They'll open the bank September 12th.