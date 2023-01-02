APD: Network system service to prevent many administrative city services in Alcoa Thursday morning

ALCOA, Tenn. — The Alcoa Police Department said that maintenance work on a station's network systems would impact some regular, administrative services Thursday morning.
They said the maintenance work would last from 8 a.m. through 12 p.m. on Feb. 2, and they would be working on systems at the Alcoa Police Department and the Alcoa Fire Department stations on North Wright Road. They also said while there will be no internet or phone service at the office, their front lobby will stay open for walk-in reports.
Patrol personnel will also still have access to the internet in their patrol cars for other kinds of reports. No other services will be available during that time, APD said, including paying citations.