Alcoa police to start using new technology that wraps suspects with Kevlar cord, immobilizing them

Alcoa Police Officers Issued BolaWrap: The Alcoa Police Department is excited to begin fielding new technology that hopefully will make the job a little safer. The BolaWrap 100, from Wrap Technologies, is a handheld device about the size of a smart phone. When deployed, it propels a Kevlar cord toward a suspect’s legs or arms and torso. Upon contact, the Kevlar cord wraps around and attaches itself to the targeted areas to restrain or immobilize without relying on pain compliance. Officers across the nation are being trained in the use of de-escalation techniques in an effort to reduce the need for use of force when appropriate or possible. The BolaWrap is a less-lethal tool that can assist in de-escalation efforts. It will help officers to control unarmed, non-compliant individuals who actively resist an arrest. Law enforcement officers are also increasingly being relied upon to respond to calls for service related to vulnerable persons – those who are struggling with untreated mental health needs or substance abuse and addictions. The harsh reality is that not every person who suffers from a mental health or addiction issue is happy to be approached by a police officer. In some situations these individuals may be a threat to themselves or the public due to erratic or threatening behaviors and in need of emergency care. Because the BolaWrap’s restraint system can be deployed from a safe distance, officers now have an alternative means to bring such situations safely under control.