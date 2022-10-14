Power briefly goes out at Heritage High School during football game Friday night

Dispatchers said Friday night that two substations were out, turning out the lights for much of Blount County. By 9:40 p.m., power was back on at the school.

MARYVILLE, Tenn — Power briefly went out Friday night at Heritage High School during a football game, plunging fans into darkness around the end of the first half of the game.

The Heritage High School Mountaineers were hosting the Sevier County Smoky Bears when the power went out. By 9:35 p.m. the lights were back on and the game could continue.

In the meantime, the fans kept having fun. The band played music to a dim audience, and people in the stands pulled out their phones to illuminate the stadium with twinkling cheers. People sang Rocky Top and waved their phones to the rhythm of the band's songs.

It was also a homecoming game. Those festivities continued on as planned almost as soon as the power returned.