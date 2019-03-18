The city of Alcoa is almost 100 years old!

Alcoa is planning a big centennial celebration on the anniversary of the municipality being incorporated by the Tennessee Private Act Chapter No. 510 on July 1, 1919.

The kick-off for the celebration will happen with the annual FreedomFest fireworks program on Saturday, June 29. On July 1, there will be a hot dog lunch at the Alcoa Municipal Building along with displays.

There will be more celebrations the weekend after.

"On Saturday, July 6, there will be the Charles M. Hall Alumni Association annual reunion, along with the Alcoa High School Alumni Organization’s multi-class reunion," centennial committee chairman David Duggan said. "That afternoon, at 3 p.m., we will have a central event to recognize the City’s birthday. We hope to have representatives from the City, the Alcoa City Schools, and Arconic Inc. to offer remarks, along with presentations of two centennial Awards to Alcoa citizens, and refreshments.”

Other events will occur through the year, including a new pictorial history book about the city, a DVD documentary, placement of historical markers, a choral and band series, a centennial homecoming parade, and more.

A band and choral series will feature performances by Alcoa City School students, along with an outdoor performance at the Springbrook Pool on Friday, July 26.

“Because it is the City’s 100th anniversary, the year will also mark the 100th anniversary of the Alcoa City Schools,” Duggan added. “One of the things we’re most excited about is the level of enthusiasm shown by Dr. Brian Bell and the school system’s own centennial committee. They will have their own logo and will be responsible for many of the centennial events, to include the majority of the band and choral series, homecoming weekend parade, community picnic and bonfire, choral concert, and other activities.”

Essay and poetry contests, a storytelling event, art show and exhibit, and time capsule placement will cap the events the school system is sponsoring from March through May 2020.

“Our primary focus, of course, will be on celebrating the City’s rich historical legacy,” said Duggan.