Knoxville — All aboard the Christmas Lantern Express!

The Three Rivers Rambler has made its seasonal transformation. Decked out for the holidays, each car features a different holiday theme.

Riders can enjoy hot chocolate and gingerbread men at the depot before taking a trip with local celebrity readers and Santa.

Passengers will listen to the tale of "The Christmas Lantern" by Karen C. Bishop, read by celebrity guests from Knoxville. Passengers will also get a chance to see Santa, who hands out a gift to each child.

The Christmas Lantern Express will continue to run on weekends through the holiday season and each weekday (except Monday) on the week of Christmas until Sunday, December 23rd. The trip lasts around 90 minutes to two hours.

Tickets range from $16 for children to $28.50 for adults.

Normally, train is stationed at the depot located at the University Commons near the University of Tennessee Campus. Parking is easily accessible nearby.

If you'd like to reserve tickets or would like to see the full schedule, click on this link and scroll down to the Christmas Lantern Express section.

