All Knox County Schools will reopen on Friday, but will run one hour late.

Eight schools had remained closed for the last couple of days because of continued flooding issues, while the rest of the district opened one hour late.

The schools that are finally reopening are:

A.L. Lotts Elementary

Blue Grass Elementary

Cedar Bluff Elementary

Cedar Bluff Middle

Cedar Bluff Pre-K

Northshore Elementary

Pond Gap Elementary

West Valley Middle

You can always get a full list of school closings here.

Knox County Schools said it has 10 days built into the calendar that can be used for weather cancellations. So far, the district has used 7 days while those schools that remained closed have used 9.

KCS said if any schools run out of days, they will appeal to the state to come up with a plan.