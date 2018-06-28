KNOXVILLE- Looking to find a new furry friend? Young Williams Animal Center is running a "Pet-riotic" adoption special through July 3. All pets except puppies are currently 50 percent off.

The Center needs to empty kennels for incoming animals, according to its Facebook page.

All dog adopters will receive a gift and one will go home with a year's supply of dental treats.

Adoption fees are normally $40 for adult dogs, $25 for adult cats and $100 for kittens, which are buy one, get one free, according to the Center's website.

The Center's two locations are both open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. everyday, but will be closed on July 4th.

Ready to adopt? You can visit the Center at either 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.

