Knoxville — With America's Got Talent Auditions just a day away, we caught up with Drake Elkin, a clogger for the group, 'All That,' who appeared on the show in 2012.

Elkin met his wife, who's also a clogger while performing with the Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud in Pigeon Forge.

"My older brother is the one who started dancing before me. We would go around to different festivals and things like that. I just watched him over the course of the year or so," Elkin told us during a Skype interview from his home in Myrtle Beach.

"I was just really intrigued with the visual of it and the rhythm itself. It's just a little bit different than tap or Irish dancing and all those different things. I thought it was really similar to drumming. That's what intrigued me to do it," Elkin said.

Elkin said that being on the show was a rush, but you had to do a lot of waiting for your two-minutes in the spotlight.

"As far as being on the show, backstage, and everything, it was really nerve-wracking 'cause you're waiting all day. You're backstage, and you're just waiting. Then all of a sudden, it's your turn, so you get up there and you do it. Then, it's over. It's over so fast, and you're just like, 'man, I wish that could have lasted longer.' Your whole day is just like nothing but waiting."

Elkin said the show was an amazing experience, and the judges are looking for something unique.

"My main advice is to create something new. That's what the judges are looking for. They're looking for something they haven't seen before. Even if you're a type of act that has been on the show, you just gotta amp it up, amp it up, amp it up with high energy. Get the crowd off the floor clapping."

