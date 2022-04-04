"All this stuff can be replaced. Our guys can't." | Sevier Co. fire chief grateful his crews escaped the flames

As firefighters tried to protect the Von Bryan Estate, flames surrounded them on all sides. They escaped on foot, but four trucks are a total loss.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. — When Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Stephen Whaley called his team, everyone jumped in to help.

“They were up here on the first alarm on the first day that everything happened,” Whaley said. “This truck was assigned to come in and bring this crew water.”

Tanker 111 is a necessity for the department, run by volunteers and donations.

“With the water system that we have in the county being spotty here and there, every department has to have tankers to haul water to them,” Whaley said. “Usually when we go mutual aid with other departments, they want our tanker because they need the water.”

When his team arrived, fire surrounded the sides of the Von Bryan Estate. Firefighter tried to put them out, but the smoke and flames were too powerful.

“They couldn't get the trucks loose. They all had to break for it on foot,” Whaley said. “When all this was going down and I wasn't sure where they were at, I was pretty sick to my stomach.”

All of his firefighters are okay, but Tanker 111 is a total loss. The ladders melted into puddles on the ground. It can no longer carry water wherever firefighters need.

“To replace it with one just like it new, we’re looking at $250,000 for a base model, nothing fancy,” Whaley said. “Everything that we had it insured for has almost doubled since then.”

He said the department is looking at money from insurance, FEMA and applicable grants. They are also looking at used trucks that the department could potentially afford.