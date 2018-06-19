Allegiant Air and the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority announced Wednesday that the airline is establishing a base at McGhee Tyson Airport.

The $50 million investment to the region will bring 2 new planes and roughly 60 new jobs.

The announcement was made at the airport Wednesday.

State, city, and county leaders thanked Allegiant for expanding service to the region and called it a win for the area. The investment is set to play a major role in East Tennessee's economic development.

Details were limited at the time. 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.

