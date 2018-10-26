If you or a loved one have food allergies, you know how hard it is to find good food that meets your dietary restrictions.

Things like breads, pastries and other sweets are particularly hard to come by if you're gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free, etc.

One home baker in Powell is here to save your day.

"Most of my life with my dietary restrictions I wasn't able to go anywhere and it be convenient," said dessert-lover Sarah Blackburn "There'd only be like one or two things that I could pick and it's just not fun."

Blackburn recently launched Free Reign Bakery, an allergen-free and vegan friendly company. You can order her treats online.

"I just got in the kitchen to make my own recipes that tasted like the items that I used to eat."

One of those recipes is a chocolate cupcake with espresso buttercream icing.

"These are gluten, dairy, soy, egg, nut and corn free," said Blackburn.

She bakes cupcakes, scones, donuts, cookies, brownies that are friendly to all stomachs. They tend to confuse people who hear how many ingredients are missing.

"Is it made from air? Or like what's in there? And it just, it honestly cracks me up," said Blackburn.

Blackburn replaces allergens with a variety of alternatives. Instead of processed sugar, she'll use coconut sugar. Normal flour is replaced with a blend of brown rice, arrowroot and tapioca.

"I'm excited to just let people know those alternatives," said Blackburn. "They can do it, too."

Free Reign Bakery launched online October 1, and has been flooded with orders ever since.

"I'm still like, pinch me moment every single day honestly," said Blackburn. "Like I knew people would be excited but I just never, never would have imagined at this level."

She says most orders average a mix of about 10 different items at at time.

Blackburn wants people to know that food allergies don't have to stop you from enjoying what you love. She's had such a high demand, she's looking to move in to a storefront faster than originally planned.

Blackburn is looking for a place central to all her customers in Maryville, Knoxville, Powell and Hardin Valley.

Until then you can find her treats at local farmer's and holiday markets, and online.

