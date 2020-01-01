MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Thousands of people started 2020 off in the dark during the early morning of Jan. 1.

A substation issue knocked out power for around 5,800 people in the city of Maryville at around 6 a.m. An estimate for when the power would return was not available.

There were no reports of any other causes for the loss of power, such as fallen trees or downed power lines.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

