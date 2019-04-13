KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The rain on Saturday morning didn't stand in the way of the Alzheimer's Tennessee Knoxville Memory walk.

Live music, pets and lots of purple took over the UT Gardens as people took to the trails to honor loved ones who have suffered from the disease.

People walked to raise money and awareness to make Alzheimer's disease a distant memory.

"The funds today goes back into the community. Really in the trenches with those living with Alzheimer's. We have a new menu of services for those with mild cognitive impairment and early-stage Alzheimer's," Kay Watson with Alzheimer's Tennessee said.

According to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 120,000 people across the state have been affected by the disease.