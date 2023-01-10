Making Alzheimer's a Memory: Hundreds gather to support a cause at The 2023 Smoky Mountain Walk

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The East TN community gathered on Sunday for the Alzheimer's Association of Tennessee's The Smoky Mountain Walk to Make Alzheimer's a Memory.
The event was held at The Island where some people walked for family or friends and some walked to promote research.
"For the Smoky Mountain Walk, of course, we rely on our volunteers who are passionate," Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO of Alzheimer's Tennessee, said. "Some of them have been touched by Alzheimer's and once you're touched by Alzheimer's you turn around and, not only want to help your family, but you want to help other families as well. Really, our volunteers are the backbone."
Organizers also had games, food and local bands out to play.
Alzheimer's Tennessee's mission is to serve those facing Alzheimer's disease and related dementias to promote brain health through education, and to champion global research, prevention and treatment efforts.