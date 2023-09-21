Amazon to host hiring event for Louisville warehouse on Friday

The positions pay around $16 per hour, which adds up to around $33,280 per year when working full-time.

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — Amazon is hoping to sign people up to work at the company's Louisville, Tennessee warehouse on Friday. The company is hosting a hiring event at the Hilton Knoxville Airport from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. where people can go to find information about working for Amazon and apply for a job.

According to Amazon's website, the position pays $16 per hour or around $33,280 gross income per year. According to Amazon, the average wage in the company is $18 per hour or around $37,440 per year.

The warehouse where employees would work is located at 625 Pine Lakes Dr. Anyone interested in signing up can arrive at the hiring event in casual clothing, with documents proving their identity and employment eligibility.

The company said it is hiring for part-time and full-time positions. Warehouse workers are responsible for selecting, packing and shipping orders, according to Amazon's job description. Workers receive and put away inventory, load boxes into trucks for shipment, use scanners to read bar codes on products and follow on-screen directions for some tasks.