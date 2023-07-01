Amazon to open hiring office at Foothills Mall in Maryville

According to a release, Amazon is offering workers up to $16.25 in the East Tennessee area.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Amazon is expected to start recruiting workers for its Amazon Robotics Fulfillment site in the Alcoa and Louisville area soon. The company is setting up a satellite hiring office at the Foothills Mall in Maryville on July 5 to find workers.

According to a release, they are offering workers up to $16.25 per hour — or about $32,500 per year for full-time workers. According to a flyer, Amazon is hiring for full-time, part-time and reduced-time positions. According to Amazon, the average wage in the company is $18 per hour or around $37,440 per year.

The roles can vary, ranging from receiving, stowing, picking, packing, sorting and shipping customer orders. Amazon jobs are posted weekly, every Friday night, on the company's website.

The website says 18 shifts are available for "fulfillment center warehouse associates" in the Louisville area as of Saturday.

The release says associates can choose benefits "that are most valuable for their personal situation." The benefits can include child care, elder care, as well as adoption assistance.

The Amazon Recruiting Office at Foothills Mall will host several hiring events, listed below.

Wednesday, July 5: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 6: 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 7: 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8: 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.