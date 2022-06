Byrn was found in Clarksville, Indiana. She was with Nathaniel Covington, a man wanted out of Blount Co. for kidnapping, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert out of Blount County has been found, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The Amber Alert was issued on behalf of the Blount County Sheriff's Office for 14-year-old Alexis Byrn around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Byrn was found in Clarksville, Indiana. She was with Nathaniel Covington, a man wanted out of Blount County for kidnapping, the TBI said.

Covington is now in custody and Bryn is safe, according to the TBI.