TBI: Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old

ATHENS, Tenn. — On behalf of the Athens Police Department, the TBI has issued an Amber Alert for 17-year-old Autumn Faith Turner.
Turner has been missing since Thursday, August 19. She is 5'7", weighs 140 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes. Turner was last seen wearing blue pants and a backpack.
She may be in the St. Augustine, Florida area with 27-year-old Jacob Flournoy.
Flournoy is wanted by the Athens Police Department for kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Flournoy is 5'8", weights 163 lbs., has brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have seen Autumn or Jacob or have any information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Athens PD at 423-745-3222.