TBI: Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old

Autumn Faith Turner has been missing since Thursday, August 19.

ATHENS, Tenn. — On behalf of the Athens Police Department, the TBI has issued an Amber Alert for 17-year-old Autumn Faith Turner.

Turner has been missing since Thursday, August 19. She is 5'7", weighs 140 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes. Turner was last seen wearing blue pants and a backpack.

She may be in the St. Augustine, Florida area with 27-year-old Jacob Flournoy.

— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 21, 2021

Flournoy is wanted by the Athens Police Department for kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 21, 2021

Flournoy is 5'8", weights 163 lbs., has brown hair and blue eyes.