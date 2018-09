The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER alert for a 3-week-old baby from Memphis.

Officials say baby Steven Smith was taken by his non-custodial father, Stevie Boyd.

AMBER ALERT just issued for 3-week old Steven Smith out of Memphis. Was taken by non-custodial father Stevie Boyd. Boyd should be considered armed. If you see Steven Smith or Stevie Boyd, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/irnf3UPYka — TBI (@TBInvestigation) September 19, 2018

Officials say Stevie Boyd should be considered armed.

Steven Smith has black hair, brown eyes and eight 7 Ilbs. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and diaper.

Here's a larger picture of the child who is the subject of the AMBER Alert. He has black hair, brown eyes, is 19 inches long and weighs 7 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and diaper. pic.twitter.com/34EavDwLWe — TBI (@TBInvestigation) September 19, 2018

If you have any information, you're asked to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

© 2018 WBIR