'I love this line of work' | KUB celebrates International Women's Day by shining a spotlight on its first female lineworker

Amber Ray was accepted into the Knoxville Utilities Board linework apprenticeship program in January 2022.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Utilities Board is highlighting a one-of-a-kind worker for International Women's Day — the first female lineworker in KUB history.

Amber Ray graduated from Tennessee College of Applied Technology's powerline technician program in October 2021. She accepted a position in the KUB lineworker apprenticeship program in January.

Ray was also the first female to enroll and graduate in a powerline technician course at TCAT in Scott County.

“Amber’s skill set, passion and values are great assets to KUB, and we’re proud to have her contributions as we continue to provide reliable utilities,” KUB diversity, equity and inclusion analyst Tanisha Baker said. “Diversity, equity and inclusion are integral to our mission of providing excellent customer service. To do that, we must reflect our community in our workforce."

Amber Ray is the FIRST female power line technician at Knoxville Utility Board.



Amber said she’s showing other women that they CAN do this job 💪 pic.twitter.com/2JE1Vxm7yy — Katelyn Keenehan WBIR (@katelynkeenehan) March 7, 2022

Only 6.6% of powerline technicians in the country are female. Ray hopes to inspire other women interested in becoming powerline technicians to follow their dreams.

”I’m happy to be in this role at KUB, and proud to be the first female lineworker here,” Ray said. “I love this line of work, and it’s exciting to know that I could make an impact on other women who might be interested in this work.”