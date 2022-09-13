Ambulance hits, kills pedestrian on Alcoa Highway

The ambulance was traveling northbound on Alcoa Highway towards the UT Medical Center when the driver struck a pedestrian, according to the City of Alcoa.

ALCOA, Tenn. — One person is dead after being hit by an AMR ambulance on Alcoa Highway Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:09 a.m. at the Knox and Blount County line. The Alcoa Police Department and the Alcoa Fire Department responded to the incident, according to the City of Alcoa.

Officers with the APD's Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team, with the assistance of the Tennessee Highway Patrol Critical Incident Response Team, determined that the ambulance was traveling northbound on Alcoa Highway towards the UT Medical Center when it struck a pedestrian wearing all black clothing and walking in the left-hand lane of the road, the city said.

The pedestrian was immediately transported to UTMC by a second ambulance where they were pronounced deceased, according to the city.