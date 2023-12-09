Knox County activates Emergency Ops Center to deal with sudden shortage of ambulances

The Knoxville Fire Department said it and Rural Metro are triaging EMS calls in the city and county due to a shortage of ambulances.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County first responders activated the Emergency Operations Center to deal with a sudden shortage of ambulances on Tuesday.

According to Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks with the Knoxville Fire Department, it and Knox County Rural Metro are helping local ambulance services to fill in where priorities are needed. Wilbanks said KFD is triaging city EMS calls, and Rural Metro is triaging county EMS calls.

Knox County spokesperson Mike Donila said Mayor Glenn Jacobs' office was meeting with AMR and EOC officials after learning about the shortage.

“We are aware of the situation and we are working through it," Donila said.

The EOC is typically activated during large events that require cross-coordination efforts between multiple first responder agencies in the area, such as severe weather.

American Medical Response also released a statement about the sudden shortage of ambulances, saying they saw a high amount of 911 calls Tuesday afternoon exceeding their available resources.

AMR's full statement is available below.

"Knox County experienced a high volume of 911 calls this afternoon that exceeded the capacity of available resources. The EOC was partially activated as is protocol, and mutual aid was requested from other EMS providers in the region to assist with the sudden increase in demand. We have received assistance from several neighboring counties and have implemented local policies, including surging at local EDs to rapidly offload patients as appropriate, and placing all credentialed personnel on ambulances. We would like to thank all agencies for their assistance and prompt action to ensure the community was well protected during this time."