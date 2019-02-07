Yassin is known for his food and for his heart -- and now he's hoping to change a few lives here in Knoxville.

Last week we told you the story of Edwin -- a formerly homeless man who Yassin hired at Yassin's Falafel House in hopes of giving him a renewed chance at the American Dream.

On Monday, Yassin posted an uplifting update: Edwin's first paycheck.

Yassin's Falafel House

Yassin said he was very proud to celebrate the first check with him, saying Edwin is doing 'great' and has been working hard to improve his life.

Before he was offered the job, Yassin said Edwin was homeless and had a ''very tough life." He had to sleep in unsatisfactory conditions, but recently found housing from Section 8.

"Because of his past, he is struggling to find a job to keep his housing," Yassin said last week. "

So Yassin decided to take matters into his own hands by offering Edwin a job. He's helping one person, but hopes his actions inspire other businesses to do the same.

"We want to share his story to inspire other businesses to try and help people like Edwin, who want to start a new life, but need help," he said.

Yassin even took Edwin to get a haircut and new clothes. Since then, Yassin said Edwin has been a great addition.

While Yassin was able to help Edwin, he's hoping to help more who may be homeless.

In particular, he's trying to figure out housing.

"We will need some help from someone who owns a house or an apartment, who will pay a month or two, so that homeless guy--person--can get on their feet," Yassin said.

Yassin said if you have any ideas to provide housing to help another person experiencing homelessness, call either restaurant.