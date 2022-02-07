American Eagle Foundation mourns death of its original bald eagle, Osceola

"Throughout his 41 years, Osceola's role as an educational ambassador has left an indelible mark on AEF and inspired countless to protect bald eagles..."

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Osceola, the original bald eagle ambassador of the American Eagle Foundation, has died. Osceola was 41.

"Throughout his 41 years, Osceola's role as an educational ambassador has left an indelible mark on American Eagle Foundation and inspired countless to protect bald eagles and other birds of prey," the AEF said Monday. "Today, we honor his inspiring story and his magnificent bond with our Board Vice President John Stokes. Our thoughts and prayers are with John and Dale. We know they will miss Osceola, and so will AEF."

Osceola's story inspired many through the decades. Hunters spotted him in a field in Eastern Arkansas in 1981, and the immature eagle was unable to fly due to a wing injury. It became clear they had to amputate his left wing to save his life, but Osceola would never fly on his own again.

His handler, John Stokes, was determined to let Osceola soar again. Using his skills as a paraglider pilot, Stokes made a harness for the eagle -- and in 1995, Osceola soared once more after 14 years of being grounded.