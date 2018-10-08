OAK RIDGE — The American Museum of Science and Energy is preparing to welcome guests at its new location this fall.

The museum moved to a new location at Main Street in Oak Ridge and announced it will host its grand opening on Oct. 18.

It opened to the public earlier this month.

The 18,000-square foot space will feature new exhibits, hands-on activities and a classroom component.

Exhibits will show the Department of Energy's work in Oak Ridge over the last 75 years.

"It's a better way to tell the story. It gives a current snapshot of what DOE is up to in Oak Ridge, as well as what other entities are doing, like the National Park Service with the Manhattan Project National Historic Park," Ken Tarcza with the Department of Energy said in June.

