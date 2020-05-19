The History Channel documentary series "American Pickers" plans on filming in Tennessee next month and is looking for folks interested in being on the show.

"American Pickers" is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking.” The show follows Mike and Frank as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

The show asks that "if you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST."