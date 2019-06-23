MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Smoky Mountain Amateur Radio Club hosted a way for operators to practice communicating during an emergency.

The American Radio Relay Field Day brought together dozens of radio operators in Maryville to make contacts all across the nation.

The operators, also called hams, use radios that can broadcast all the way to outer space.

The field day gave them a chance to practice communicating in a situation with no power or telephone lines.

President Bob Wilson said he's made friends all over the country through radio contact.

"There's a lot of camaraderie here. We have a lot of distinguished hams that have been in the hobby for years. There's a lot of knowledge in our club. We pick each other's brains and also learn from each other. We also help the newcomers," Wilson said.

If you're interested in getting involved in ham radio, give Wilson a call at 865-755-3810.

