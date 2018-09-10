Knoxville — Want to travel to the Big Apple? Two new nonstop flights from Knoxville to New York will make that easier.

American Airlines announced Tuesday that new nonstop service between McGhee Tyson and La Guardia would start on February 14, 2019. American Eagle will operate the flights with Embraer175 jets.

The flights will leave TYS daily at 6:05 a.m. and 3:25 p.m. Return flights will depart LGA at 11:56 a.m. and 8:46 p.m.

“The schedule and frequency of this flight provide business and leisure travelers additional options when flying to the New York metropolitan area, which is the most-traveled destination from McGhee Tyson Airport.” said Eddie Mannis, Chairman of the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority’s Board of Commissioners. “By adding these New York flights beginning in February of 2019 and nonstop flights to Miami starting in December, American Airlines has shown a substantial commitment to our market and the travelers of East Tennessee.”

