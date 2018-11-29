Amid mounting legal pressure on the Trump White House, acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew G. Whitaker took a business-as-usual approach to a Tennessee visit Thursday, touting the administration's ongoing efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.

Flanked by federal prosecutors from across the state during a Nashville speech, Whitaker read through a list of statistics that highlighted the scale of the crisis. He emphasized that it was a top priority for President Donald Trump, repeating Trump's name multiple times during his 15-minute speech.

Whitaker did not take questions or discuss new initiatives. He did not address the national drama erupting from the Department of Justice and from special counsel Robert Mueller III, who is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Whitaker touts opioid prosecutions

The opioid crisis is a rare area of bipartisan concern in Washington, D.C., and nationwide. It is an especially potent issue in Tennessee, where opioid addiction has killed more than 5,000 people and fentanyl deaths are skyrocketing.

Trump in October signed a sweeping law designed to combat the opioid crisis by hastening research into nonaddictive painkillers and curbing the flow of illegal fentanyl entering the country.

The Department of Justice previously announced Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force to target cases in rural mountainous areas. Whitaker said the Southern hub of that strike force would be based in the office for Nashville's U.S. attorney, but he didn't indicate if that would lead to added staffing or funding for the local office.

Whitaker touted the administration's focus on prosecuting medical providers and illicit drug manufacturers nationally.

"So far under President Donald Trump, the Department of Justice has charged more than 220 doctors with opioid-related crimes and convicted more than 80 of them," Whitaker said. "We have also charged another 221 other medical personnel for opioid-related crimes."

No mention of Mueller investigation

The acting attorney general, who was appointed to replace Jeff Sessions, has been critical of the Mueller probe, but stayed mum on the topic during his Nashville visit despite the breaking developments that dominated news coverage.

On Thursday, Mueller's team made a deal with Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, who pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about Trump company real estate negotiations with Moscow in 2016.

Whitaker's appointment also has come under fire since he never went through Senate confirmation. In the past, deputy attorney generals — who are confirmed by the Senate — temporarily step in when there's a vacancy.

Reach Adam Tamburin at 615-726-5986 and atamburin@tennessean.com. Follow him on Twitter @tamburintweets.

