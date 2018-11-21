After spending weeks in rehab in Atlanta, Ariel Epperson and her mother got to come home for the holidays and witness the magic of Fantasy of Trees.

American Medical Response and East Tennessee Children's Hospital worked together to include Epperson in the Home for the Holiday's program.

"This is my first time, I've never been here before," Epperson said. "This is awesome, compared to what I was thinking."

Epperson's mom said back in September her daughter started complaining of leg pain and numbness. The family would later learn that Ariel had Transverse Myelitis, a disorder caused by inflammation of the spinal cord.

"We just take it one step at a time, that's about all we can do," Epperson's mom, Mary Stephens, said.

Last week the family received a call from AMR and an invite to Fantasy of Trees. On Wednesday morning Epperson and her family arrived at the Knoxville Convention Center in an AMR ambulance.

"It was cool, I got to meet new people and they were nice," Epperson said.

Her excitement didn't end there.

Representatives from Children's Hospital escorted her from booth to booth as she met with Santa and created different holiday arts and crafts.

"It's awesome and I love that my brother got to come and that he wasn't in school today," Epperson said.

As for the future, Epperson's mom said her progress is the kind of thing you take a day at a time, but through it all, they plan to remain hopeful.

"She's just all giddy up and go and happy," Stephens said. "I do believe faith is what's helped us through all this."

