Amy Brooks to lead Knoxville Knox County Planning

Brooks has been with the department more than 14 years.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The interim head of Knoxville-Knox County Planning is now the official leader of the office.

City and county officials announced Friday that Amy Brooks is the new executive director of the department, which reviews planning and zoning requests and uses.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs made the appointment.

Brooks became interim director in July. She's been with the office formerly known as the Metropolitan Planning Commission more than 14 years, according to city spokesman Eric Vreeland.

The office is located in the City County Building downtown.

Gerald Green left the office in 2020.

Jacobs and Kincannon credited Brooks with working well with planning commissioners as they weigh land-use proposals.

According to Friday's announcement, Brooks is a member of the American Institute for Certified Planners, a nationally certified public manager and is treasurer for the Tennessee chapter of the American Planning Association.