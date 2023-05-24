Fire reported in construction area near Anakeesta Wednesday night

According to a spokesperson from Anakeesta, the area is not accessible to the public.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire was reported in a construction area near Anakeesta, according to a spokesperson with the park.

Austin Martin, the spokesperson for Anakeesta, said the fire broke out in an area that was not accessible to the public. He also said the fire was still burning as of around 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

He said that the Gatlinburg Police Department and the Gatlinburg Fire Department responded to calls about the fire.

He also said Anakeesta will continue to welcome guests on Thursday, May 25.