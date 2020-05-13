A popular Gatlinburg attraction announced Wednesday it plans to reopen next week.

Anakeesta has been temporarily closed for more than a month as the tourism industry deals with the impacts of COVID-19.

The park announced tentative plans to reopen on Thursday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

Anakeesta said it will have guidelines in place when it reopens for employees and guests.

Employees are being trained on COVID-19 safety guidelines and will be wearing masks, gloves, and screening temperatures while social distancing.

The park is asking guests to not come if they have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 or are experiencing any cold or flu-like symptoms such as coughing, soar throat, or fever. It is also encouraging, but not requiring, guests to wear face masks or coverings. Disposable masks will be available to purchase at minimal cost.

Cleaning and sanitation will also be ramped up across the park, and seating in food, beverage and shopping areas will be limited to 50%.

RELATED: In photos: Some Sevier County attractions, Great Smoky Mountains reopen

RELATED: TN tourism head visits Sevier Co. to ensure visitors are welcomed safely