Local News

Contractor at Anakeesta taken to medical facility after 'medical issue'

Anakeesta said the medical issue was from a pre-existing condition. By 4:45 p.m. they said the park had resumed normal operations.
Credit: Grace King
Anakeesta and other tourist attractions remain closed.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Anakeesta said Friday that an outside contractor experienced a "medical issue" due to a pre-existing condition and was taken to a medical facility by emergency crews.

They said the contractor was working on the grounds of Anakeesta when he experienced the medical issue. Emergency crews then transported him to a medical facility. Information about the person's status was not immediately available.

By 4:45 p.m. they said the park had resumed normal operations.

The statement from the park is available, in full, below.

An outside contractor experienced a medical issue, due to a pre-existing condition, while working on the grounds of Anakeesta, Friday, October 28th. Emergency crews were called to transport the individual to a medical facility.

