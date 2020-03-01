GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Anakeesta theme park opened in 2017 with over 70 acres of forested land. Since then, the park earned several awards for its attractions, including a Trip Advisor Award of Excellence.

Now, the park plans to build even more additions in 2020.

The 2020 expansion will add another restaurant that will seat over 200 guests. Anakeesta also plans to open an observation tower so guests can see the whole park, as well as parts of Kentucky. Anakeesta plans to open both attractions in the summer of 2020.

RELATED: Anakeesta admission drops to $5 for Friends of the Smokies appreciation

RELATED: Sevier County businesses expecting busy fall

The park also plans to add an outdoor play area with wading streams and a waterfall, to help guests cool down during summer visits.