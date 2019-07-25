Anakeesta in Gatlinburg is rolling out a new mode of transportation up the mountain in August.

The mountain theme park announced it will soon offer patrons a second mode of travel to the summit with its all-new Ridge Ramblers.

The six-wheeler shuttle trucks will take groups up the mountain in style, and if it rains a little -- it's also covered in the back!

Many people commented on Visit Gatlinburg's post about the new trucks saying they are a much-welcome addition, particularly those who aren't fond of heights. Guests normally have to take the ropeway Chondola up the mountain.

►READ MORE: Anakeesta expansions include flowers, beer and a way to get to the top by ground

Earlier this year, Annakeesta announced visitors will be able to reach the top of Anakeesta Mountain on an immersive ride on an Adventure Truck through the forest.

The tour is an alternative to riding the Chondola, so it's included in the cost of a ticket. The new passenger trucks will be located at the base station.

"Each journey will feature a guided audio tour featuring fun facts about the unique history of the land and the local animals and plant life of the Great Smoky Mountains," according to a press release.