Knoxville — Voters age 60 and older and people from a West Knox County ZIP code led the way in the county's record early voter turnout for Tuesday's midterm election, a data analysis shows.

Residents in two older areas of the city, a North Knoxville ZIP code and a South Knoxville ZIP code, also went to vote in pronounced numbers, figures show.

Election Day polls open 8 a.m. Tuesday across Knox County and in other parts of East Tennessee. They close at 8 p.m.

More than 117,000 people voted early (including several thousand absentee ballots) in Knox County, the strongest midterm showing election officials have ever seen. A competitive race for U.S. senator and races for Tennessee governor and the 2nd U.S. House District being vacated by U.S. Rep. John J. Duncan Jr. are drawing people to the polls.

Heightened voter awareness thanks for President Donald Trump's provocative leadership style also appears to be a factor.

Several area counties have also seen strong early turnout including Blount and Loudon counties.

Overall, the strongest early turnout, which ended Thursday, Nov. 1, appears to have occurred in Nashville area counties, where Senate candidates Marsha Blackburn, Phil Bredesen, and Gubernatorial candidates Bill Lee and Karl Dean live.

According to the Tennessee Secretary of State's Office, Williamson County led all counties with a 50 percent early voter turnout. Loudon had a nearly 47 percent turnout rate, the strongest in East Tennessee and one of the biggest in the state.

Knox County's rate, according to the Secretary of State, was about 38 percent as was that of Anderson and Roane counties.

Thursday, the last day to early vote, proved the busiest in Knox County, with more than 11,000 casting ballots at polling stations. Anecdotally, election officials said they saw a sudden rise in voting by young people.

In terms of the actual number of total voters, Shelby County had the most with 188,668, followed by Davidson with 162,256; Knox County; Williamson with 74,504; and Hamilton County with 67,403, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

Regional counties with relatively lower turnout included Union and Polk.

Turnout by ZIP code

Voting data provided by the Knox County Election Commission included the dates of birth, addresses and ZIP codes for all voters.

A 10News analysis shows voters from these five ZIP codes were most active: 37922 with 13,335 votes cast; 37918 with 10,698; 37923 with 10,378; 37919 with 9,230; and 37920, with 8,370.

Generally speaking, more Republicans have tended to live in Knox County and more Democrats have tended to live within the Knoxville limits.

The 37922 ZIP code encompasses a generally affluent area of West Knox County from south of Interstate 40 in and around the Pellissippi Parkway area. But 37918 is an older part of the city, including Fountain City and the North Broadway corridor.

The area covered by 37934 abuts 37922 to the west, stretching out to around Watt Road. That includes the Farragut and Concord Woods areas.

The 37919 ZIP code area includes Rocky Hill, Deane Hill, Bearden and Sequoyah Hills, some of the area's most affluent neighborhoods. Much of South Knoxville falls within 37920. It's an older, more established area with a greater population mix.

Approximately 28 percent of all early votes cast came from people who live in the three West Knoxville/West Knox County ZIP codes, figures show.

Older voters prevail

Older people tend to vote most often, and Knox County's early numbers show that remained true this year.

People in their 60s made up the single biggest age category -- nearly 24,000. The next biggest age category, the numbers show, was people in their 50s with 20,158. Next after that were people in their 70s, with almost 17,000.

About 14,400 people in their 40s turned out; almost 12,000 people in their 30s turned out.

It appears about 650 people younger than 20 voted, and a bit more than 7,900 in their 20s cast ballots.

No one age 100 or older voted, the analysis shows.

