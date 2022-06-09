Ancient Egypt exhibit closing after almost 30 years at McClung Museum

The "Ancient Egypt: The Eternal Voice" exhibit will close on July 23, 2022.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture has announced the closing of an exhibit that remained on display for almost 30 years.

The exhibit showcases the culture and artifacts of the ancient people of the Nile Valley. The exhibit was curated by Elaine A. Evan and opened on August 29, 1992.

Many of the items in the collection have been on loan from other museums for practically three decades.

“It is essential that museums rotate exhibitions and provide the public with new and engaging spaces,” McClung Museum Jefferson Chapman Executive Director Claudio Gómez said. “The departure of the Ancient Egypt exhibition allows the McClung to explore new and creative ideas for that gallery. We are excited to see it transform over the coming months and years.”

The gallery will take on a new life as it is changed into a space that "fits the needs of the museum, campus, and Greater Knoxville area," according to a press release from the museum.