Ancient Lore Village announces March 2021 grand opening

Ancient Lore Village said it will specialize in lavish experiences for cultivated travelers, business events and meetings, weddings, and special events.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ancient Lore Village, the themed event center and resort, announced it will open in March 2021.

It will open with unique luxury accommodations, miles of hiking trails, meeting and conference facilities, and a world-class culinary team, according to a release.

The nearly 70-acre property in South Knoxville was developed by Knoxville businessman Tom Boyd.

The resort is based on a book Boyd wrote called "The Bobbins – Outcast to the Inner Earth," which was copyrighted in 2019. The book is set in a fantasy world where "there is no negativity and people from all cultures and places live and work together in harmony."

After development disputes and zoning hurdles, the Knox County Planning Commission approved Ancient Lore Village's development plans back in March 2020.



