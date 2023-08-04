Ancient Lore Village place over 2,000 eggs for Saturday Easter egg hunt

Families that went to Ancient Lore Village Saturday morning also had a chance to take a photo with the Easter Bunny.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Families gathered at Ancient Lore Village Saturday morning for a large Easter egg hunt. Organizers of the event said they placed over 2,000 eggs across the area for children to find.

“We hid over 2,000 eggs across the whole village, along the trail in front of our dwellings that people stay in. So, the kids got to come out, and as soon as we opened the gates, they were all finding all the different Easter eggs," said Olivia McGhee, the director of finance and operations at Ancient Lore Village.

They said each child could collect up to ten eggs, and families also had the chance to take photos with the Easter Bunny. They were also able to walk Ancient Lore Village's hiking trails, or play games in the "Gremlin Gameyard." That area included cornhole, jumbo Jenga, a giant Connect-Four set and horseshoes.