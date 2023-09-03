Ancient Lore Village asks Planning Commission to build more overnight accommodations

Ancient Lore Village asked the Planning Commission if they could build seven more accommodations in the rural retreat area.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ancient Lore Village asked the Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission on Thursday if they could build more treehouses for residents to stay overnight in its rural retreat area.

The South Knoxville resort previously built seven treehouses, after the Planning Commission voted to allow a maximum of nine. Ancient Lore Village asked to raise the maximum to 14 overnight accommodations after already building seven treehouses.

They also asked to build seven more treehouses in the resort.

They would build three single treehouses, with a single sleeping area and bath. They would also build two luxury treehouses, which have a bedroom and loft sleeping along with a bath space. Then, they would also build two adjacent overnight accommodations with more sleeping areas and bath spaces.

During the meeting, members discussed the definition of a rural retreat. Neighbors around Ancient Lore Village said they were worried about the light and sound new treehouses would add to the area.

"We're going to still see misuse and pushing of boundaries of what a rural retreat is in this particular venue," said Corinne Rovetti, with the Keep the Urban Wilderness Peaceful advocacy group.

A representative of Ancient Lore Village said that they were "trying to be a good community member." The project was created by Tom Boyd and includes an event space. They also host corporate events, private parties and weddings.