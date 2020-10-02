The creative minds behind the Ancient Lore Village once proposed in South Knoxville have shifted gears from a full-scale resort to a proposal for a unique event venue.
In December, developers withdrew the idea of creating the world's first "story resort" based on an 88-page book by Tom Boyd, father of interim UT president and businessman Randy Boyd.
With some unique fantasy-type dwellings already completed, the developers promised they would come up with a new use for the property.
They are now set to propose a wedding and event venue with overnight accommodations called Ancient Lore Village at Boyd Hollow.
RELATED: Ancient Lore Resort will not go in South Knoxville
RELATED: As we get our first look inside the $40 million 'Ancient Lore Resort', not everyone is happy about it
RELATED: Ancient Lore Village opens doors to help local charities in October
According to the Use on Review application submitted to the Knoxville-Knox County Planning board, the venue will include a permanent 5,000 square-feet event pavilion that will accommodate 200 people, a temporary event tent, an animal barn and pasture and coffee shop. They will also accommodate overnight guests in a 2-bedroom cottage, a building with seven guest rooms, and 15-30 treehouse-style guest rooms.
The resort would not be open to the general public but only to people who book events and their guests.
They anticipate hosting 75-150 events every year.
RELATED: TDEC: Ancient Lore Village resort began construction without state permit, violated water pollution rules
RELATED: Ancient Lore Village resort planning to have multiple locations, CEO says, but will one be in South Knox?
RELATED: With zoning still in question, fantasy resort Ancient Lore Village breaks ground on prototype homes