The creative minds behind the Ancient Lore Village once proposed in South Knoxville have shifted gears from a full-scale resort to a proposal for a unique event venue.

In December, developers withdrew the idea of creating the world's first "story resort" based on an 88-page book by Tom Boyd, father of interim UT president and businessman Randy Boyd.

With some unique fantasy-type dwellings already completed, the developers promised they would come up with a new use for the property.

They are now set to propose a wedding and event venue with overnight accommodations called Ancient Lore Village at Boyd Hollow.

The proposed Ancient Lore Village at Boyd Hollow

Boyd Hollow Event Center

According to the Use on Review application submitted to the Knoxville-Knox County Planning board, the venue will include a permanent 5,000 square-feet event pavilion that will accommodate 200 people, a temporary event tent, an animal barn and pasture and coffee shop. They will also accommodate overnight guests in a 2-bedroom cottage, a building with seven guest rooms, and 15-30 treehouse-style guest rooms.

The resort would not be open to the general public but only to people who book events and their guests.

They anticipate hosting 75-150 events every year.

