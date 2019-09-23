KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Ancient Lore Village is looking for local artists for a series of events in October.

For three weekends in October, people will have the chance to get the first inside look at a complete, furnished dwelling of Ancient Lore Village.

Ancient Lore will host events to showcase some of the local artists, makers and business people who are helping to make the company a reality.

Officials said they are looking for art that captures the look of Knoxville, the Smokies or an Ancient scene.

The art will be on display for the month of October, but if you want to support one of the local non-profits featured during the month, you are welcome to designate your art as for sale, with proceeds going to the non-profit whose weekend the piece is sold on.

The art will remain on display until the conclusion of October’s events.

If you wish to display a scene at the Ancient Lore Village, submit your concept for approval to info@ancientlorevillage first.

