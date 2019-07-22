ROCKY TOP, Tenn. — A proposed $100 million development in Campbell County is again gaining steam.

The conference center and water park would be at Norris Dam State Park.

The idea first came in 2018.

Leaders said it would bring in revenue through tourism, but long-time state park advocates are against the project.

Norris Dam State Park already serves thousands of people each year.

Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton hopes to add to that experience.

"We feel like growth potential is there," Morton said. "Not only do we want to attract visitors, but we want to maintain quality in the experience."

He's one of many government officials in Campbell and Anderson Counties in favor of a creating a conference center and water park in the state park.

It would span nearly 200 acres on TVA-owned land.

The $100 million for the project would come from an investor who already owns marinas in the area.

"We are always looking, and trying, to encourage business growth here," Rocky Top City Manager Michael Foster said.

Foster said it would help the city's economy and the surrounding area.

"Sales tax is a huge part of what we do as a city and what services we can provide for our community," Foster said.

But the land is state-owned, and that's a problem for Billy Minser with Friends of Norris Dam State Park.

"They're trying to commandeer the public's land, that was passed down from generation to generation," Minser said.

TVA said it only allows limited commercial development.

"Larger-scale development, including golf courses and individually-owned rental units, are not allowed," the organization said in a statement.

Tennessee State Parks said there are no plans to expand its current development of Norris Dam State Park.

Morton and Minser both said they're meeting with TDEC Tuesday to discuss the next step of the project.

"The leadership in Anderson and Campbell County--I don't know them," Minser said. "I respect them for their leadership, but they're betraying the trust of the people."

Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton says they hope to have time to present the project to the Governor in mid-August.