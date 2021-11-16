Anderson Co. Courthouse gets new entrance with extra security and features

The new entrance is ADA accessible, and will be a single point of entry with an x-ray scanner and metal detector.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Courthouse will open its new main entrance on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Crews have been working on the new entrance since spring. It will serve as a single, secured entryway and exit into and out of the building with several improvements: including ADA accessibility, additional space, and a covered entry to protect people from the elements.

Inside the entrance, all visitors and staff will be immediately checked through security's x-ray scanner and metal detector -- which were formerly located on the courthouse's third floor.

The new entryway is located at the northeast corner of the courthouse off Leinart Street in Clinton. Parking spaces near the new entry and exit are expected to be reconfigured in the coming days.